Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 June 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.10 287.35
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.70 78.
50
UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00
EURO 317.80 321.00
UK POUND 371.30 375.00
AUD $ 198.00 201.00
CAD $ 219.00 222.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70