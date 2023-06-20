Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.10 287.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.

20 78.20

UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00

EURO 313.00 318.00

UK POUND 367.00 372.00

AUD $ 193.00 198.00

CAD $ 216.00 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50