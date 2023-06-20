Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 June 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 06:56 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.10 287.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.
20 78.20
UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00
EURO 313.00 318.00
UK POUND 367.00 372.00
AUD $ 193.00 198.00
CAD $ 216.00 221.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50