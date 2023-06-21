Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 21 June 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 08:33 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.90 287.15
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.
40 77.20
UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00
EURO 313.00 316.10
UK POUND 365.30 369.00
AUD $ 193.00 196.00
CAD $ 216.00 219.00
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70