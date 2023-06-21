Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2023

UrduPoint.com

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.90 287.15

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.

40 77.20

UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00

EURO 313.00 316.10

UK POUND 365.30 369.00

AUD $ 193.00 196.00

CAD $ 216.00 219.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70

