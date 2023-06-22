Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 June 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.60 286.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.

20 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00

EURO 315.00 320.00

UK POUND 368.00 371.00

AUD $ 192.00 196.00

CAD $ 216.50 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

37 seconds ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

38 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

39 seconds ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

41 seconds ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

43 seconds ago
 US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despi ..

US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

4 minutes ago
 Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance ..

Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance shock'

8 minutes ago
 Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions ..

Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions of Khadija Shah, others

4 minutes ago
 500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

4 minutes ago
 Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' ..

Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' in Attock

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business