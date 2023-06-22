Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 June 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.60 286.70
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.
20 77.00
UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00
EURO 315.00 320.00
UK POUND 368.00 371.00
AUD $ 192.00 196.00
CAD $ 216.50 221.00
CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50