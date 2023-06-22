Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.60 286.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.

20 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00

EURO 315.00 320.00

UK POUND 368.00 371.00

AUD $ 192.00 196.00

CAD $ 216.50 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50