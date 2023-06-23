Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 June 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 08:32 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.30 286.60
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80
UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00
EURO 311.00 314.10
UK POUND 362.00 365.60
AUD $ 190.00 193.00
CAD $ 216.00 219.00
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50