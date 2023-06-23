Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.30 286.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 311.00 314.10

UK POUND 362.00 365.60

AUD $ 190.00 193.00

CAD $ 216.00 219.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50