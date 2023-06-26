Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 June 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.80 287.20
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.
00 76.80
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80
EURO 310.00 313.00
UK POUND 362.00 365.60
AUD $ 189.00 192.00
CAD $ 217.00 220.00
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50