Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 June 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.80 287.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.

00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 310.00 313.00

UK POUND 362.00 365.60

AUD $ 189.00 192.00

CAD $ 217.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

