Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.80 287.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.

00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 310.00 313.00

UK POUND 362.00 365.60

AUD $ 189.00 192.00

CAD $ 217.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50