Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 June 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.25 286.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.

50 76.30

UAE DIRHAM 78.70 79.70

EURO 310.00 315.00

UK POUND 363.00 368.00

AUD $ 189.00 193.00

CAD $ 215.50 220.50

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50

