Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 June 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:49 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.25 286.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.
50 76.30
UAE DIRHAM 78.70 79.70
EURO 310.00 315.00
UK POUND 363.00 368.00
AUD $ 189.00 193.00
CAD $ 215.50 220.50
CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50