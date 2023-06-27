Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.25 286.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.

50 76.30

UAE DIRHAM 78.70 79.70

EURO 310.00 315.00

UK POUND 363.00 368.00

AUD $ 189.00 193.00

CAD $ 215.50 220.50

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50