Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 July 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 270.00 275.
25
US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 277.00 280.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 71.80 72.50
UAE DIRHAM 73.50 74.20
EURO 296.00 301.00
UK POUND 347.00 352.00
AUD $ 178.50 182.50
CAD $ 203.20 208.20
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 43.00