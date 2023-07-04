Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 July 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 270.00 275.

25

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 277.00 280.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 71.80 72.50

UAE DIRHAM 73.50 74.20

EURO 296.00 301.00

UK POUND 347.00 352.00

AUD $ 178.50 182.50

CAD $ 203.20 208.20

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 43.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairpe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

35 minutes ago
 AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East ..

AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East through Dubai International Fi ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrali ..

UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

36 minutes ago
 ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance r ..

ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance regulatory framework

36 minutes ago
 ECP asks political parties to file statement of th ..

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

40 minutes ago
 US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians ..

US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians 'Contrived' - Human Rights Adv ..

35 minutes ago
Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national hist ..

Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national history

15 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates Fahad S ..

15 minutes ago
 Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Ove ..

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - ..

15 minutes ago
 UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education ..

UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education to students from remote areas

15 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country:PMD

15 minutes ago
 Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested G ..

Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested Grain in 2023 - Agricultural As ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business