Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 270.00 275.

25

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 277.00 280.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 71.80 72.50

UAE DIRHAM 73.50 74.20

EURO 296.00 301.00

UK POUND 347.00 352.00

AUD $ 178.50 182.50

CAD $ 203.20 208.20

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 43.00