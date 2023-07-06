Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 July 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 276.50 277.00

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 276.

00 279.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.70 73.45

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 75.80

EURO 297.50 301.50

UK POUND 348.00 253.00

AUD $ 180.60 185.60

CAD $ 205.00 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

