Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 July 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of oreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 277.00 277.90

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 277.00 280.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.50 74.25

UAE DIRHAM 75.

80 76.80

EURO 302.00 305.50

UK POUND 353.00 357.00

AUD $ 180.80 185.80

CAD $ 205.50 209.50

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.50

