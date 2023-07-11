Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 281.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.80 74.60

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.30

EURO 305.00 309.00

UK POUND 358.00 363.00

AUD $ 183.50 188.50

CAD $ 208.00 213.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00