Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 July 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:47 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 281.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.80 74.60
UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.30
EURO 305.00 309.00
UK POUND 358.00 363.00
AUD $ 183.50 188.50
CAD $ 208.00 213.00
CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00