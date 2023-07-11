Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 July 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 281.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.80 74.60

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.30

EURO 305.00 309.00

UK POUND 358.00 363.00

AUD $ 183.50 188.50

CAD $ 208.00 213.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

