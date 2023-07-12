Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.00 277.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.00 280.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.00

EURO 300.00 303.00

UK POUND 356.00 360.00

AUD $ 182.00 184.00

CAD $ 208.00 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00