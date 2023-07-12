Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 July 2023

Published July 12, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.00 277.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.00 280.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.00

EURO 300.00 303.00

UK POUND 356.00 360.00

AUD $ 182.00 184.00

CAD $ 208.00 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

