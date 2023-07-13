Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 July 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 273.00 275.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 278.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.50 73.50

UAE DIRHAM 74.30 75.30

EURO 303.00 306.00

UK POUND 355.00 360.00

AUD $ 190.00 195.00

CAD $ 208.00 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

