Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 273.00 275.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 278.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.50 73.50
UAE DIRHAM 74.30 75.30
EURO 303.00 306.00
UK POUND 355.00 360.00
AUD $ 190.00 195.00
CAD $ 208.00 212.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00