Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 July 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.50 278.10
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 75.00
UAE DIRHAM 76.00 77.00
EURO 312.00 316.00
UK POUND 365.00 369.00
AUD $ 188.00 192.00
CAD $ 212.00 216.00
CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00