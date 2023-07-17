Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.50 278.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 76.00 77.00

EURO 312.00 316.00

UK POUND 365.00 369.00

AUD $ 188.00 192.00

CAD $ 212.00 216.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00