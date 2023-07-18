Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 279.00 281.35

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.80

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.30

EURO 316.50 321.50

UK POUND 368.80 373.80

AUD $ 190.50 194.50

CAD $ 213.00 218.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00

