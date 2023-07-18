Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 July 2023
Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 07:06 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 279.00 281.35
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.80
UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.30
EURO 316.50 321.50
UK POUND 368.80 373.80
AUD $ 190.50 194.50
CAD $ 213.00 218.00
CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00