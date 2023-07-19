Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.50 283.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.70 78.50

EURO 319.00 323.00

UK POUND 369.00 373.00

AUD $ 192.00 195.00

CAD $ 215.00 219.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00