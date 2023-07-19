Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 July 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.50 283.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.70 78.50
EURO 319.00 323.00
UK POUND 369.00 373.00
AUD $ 192.00 195.00
CAD $ 215.00 219.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00