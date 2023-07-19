Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 July 2023

Published July 19, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 282.50 284.20

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 286.00 289.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 320.00 323.20

UK POUND 369.00 373.00

AUD $ 192.00 195.00

CAD $ 215.00 219.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

