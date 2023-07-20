Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.75 284.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.60 77.40

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 321.70 324.90

UK POUND 370.50 374.20

AUD $ 194.00 198.00

CAD $ 218.00 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00