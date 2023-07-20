Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:53 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.75 284.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.60 77.40
UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00
EURO 321.70 324.90
UK POUND 370.50 374.20
AUD $ 194.00 198.00
CAD $ 218.00 221.00
CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00