Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 21 July 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.50 285.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00

EURO 320.00 324.00

UK POUND 370.00 375.00

AUD $ 193.00 196.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 43.00

