Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 21 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:18 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.50 285.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.00
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00
EURO 320.00 324.00
UK POUND 370.00 375.00
AUD $ 193.00 196.00
CAD $ 216.00 220.00
CHINESE YUAN 41.00 43.00