Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.50 285.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00

EURO 320.00 324.00

UK POUND 370.00 375.00

AUD $ 193.00 196.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 43.00