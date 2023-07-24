Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 July 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.50 287.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.00
UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00
EURO 322.00 326.00
UK POUND 373.00 377.00
AUD $ 196.00 200.00
CAD $ 219.00 223.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00