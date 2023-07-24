Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.50 287.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.00

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00

EURO 322.00 326.00

UK POUND 373.00 377.00

AUD $ 196.00 200.00

CAD $ 219.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00