Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 July 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.50 287.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.00

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00

EURO 322.00 326.00

UK POUND 373.00 377.00

AUD $ 196.00 200.00

CAD $ 219.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six ..

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six months ended 30th June 2023

37 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending reg ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending regulations governing railways in ..

47 seconds ago
 Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicl ..

Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques

56 seconds ago
 Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites res ..

Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites residents and visitors to explore ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transf ..

Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shap ..

1 minute ago
 Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sus ..

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sustainable growth: Mujtaba Lodhi ..

4 minutes ago
New tensions in France after policeman jailed over ..

New tensions in France after policeman jailed over violence

4 minutes ago
 Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways ..

Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK P ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

4 minutes ago
 Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

8 minutes ago
 District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand spe ..

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business