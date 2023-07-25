Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.00 289.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.20

UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.50

EURO 321.00 325.00

UK POUND 372.00 376.00

AUD $ 198.00 200.00

CAD $ 221.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00