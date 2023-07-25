Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 April 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.00 289.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.20

UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.50

EURO 321.00 325.00

UK POUND 372.00 376.00

AUD $ 198.00 200.00

CAD $ 221.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

9 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

19 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

10 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

10 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

22 minutes ago
 'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

7 minutes ago
Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

28 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

7 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

7 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business