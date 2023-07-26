Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.35 288.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 77.80

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 79.80

EURO 319.00 323.00

UK POUND 371.00 375.00

AUD $ 194.00 198.00

CAD $ 218.00 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00