Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 July 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.35 288.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 77.80
UAE DIRHAM 79.00 79.80
EURO 319.00 323.00
UK POUND 371.00 375.00
AUD $ 194.00 198.00
CAD $ 218.00 221.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00