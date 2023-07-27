Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 April 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.25 286.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00
UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00
EURO 318.00 322.00
UK POUND 370.00 374.00
AUD $ 198.00 200.00
CAD $ 218.00 222.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00