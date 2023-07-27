Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 April 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.25 286.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00

EURO 318.00 322.00

UK POUND 370.00 374.00

AUD $ 198.00 200.00

CAD $ 218.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Real estate in Ajman valued at AED4.6 billion in H ..

Real estate in Ajman valued at AED4.6 billion in H1 2023

1 minute ago
 PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation ..

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI for its empl ..

9 minutes ago
 Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Aff ..

Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Affordable Smartphone for Tech-Sa ..

11 minutes ago
 Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s hea ..

Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s health system: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series c ..

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

25 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding declaring Gil ..

Court issues written order regarding declaring Gill as absconder

25 minutes ago
Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cr ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cricket team

22 minutes ago
 Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance ..

Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance training

22 minutes ago
 Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Aust ..

Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Australia 3-2

22 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

22 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Econom ..

US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Economic Growth, Production Cuts

22 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of standing committee for financ ..

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business