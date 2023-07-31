Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 july 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.00 286.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00



SAUDIA RIYAL 76.70 77.50

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00

EURO 316.80 320.00

UK POUND 369.30 373.00

AUD $ 194.00 198.00

CAD $ 218.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00