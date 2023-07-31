Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 july 2023

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.00 286.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.70 77.50

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00

EURO 316.80 320.00

UK POUND 369.30 373.00

AUD $ 194.00 198.00

CAD $ 218.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

