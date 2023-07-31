Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 July 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:06 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.00 286.70
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.70 77.50
UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00
EURO 316.80 320.00
UK POUND 369.30 373.00
AUD $ 194.00 198.00
CAD $ 218.00 222.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00