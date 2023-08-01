Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 August 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 07:38 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.20 286.90
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.50 290.
50
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.80 77.50
UAE DIRHAM 80.70 81.50
EURO 316.50 319.50
UK POUND 370.00 373.00
AUD $ 190.00 193.00
CAD $ 217.00 220.50
CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00