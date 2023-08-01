Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.20 286.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.50 290.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.80 77.50

UAE DIRHAM 80.70 81.50

EURO 316.50 319.50

UK POUND 370.00 373.00

AUD $ 190.00 193.00

CAD $ 217.00 220.50

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00