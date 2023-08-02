Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 August 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 07:51 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.75 288.75
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 292.
50
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 77.80
UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00
EURO 317.00 320.00
UK POUND 370.00 373.00
AUD $ 190.00 193.00
CAD $ 216.00 220.00
CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00