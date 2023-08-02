Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 August 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.75 288.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 292.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 77.80

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00

EURO 317.00 320.00

UK POUND 370.00 373.00

AUD $ 190.00 193.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00

More Stories From Business