Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.75 288.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 292.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 77.80

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.00

EURO 317.00 320.00

UK POUND 370.00 373.00

AUD $ 190.00 193.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 44.00