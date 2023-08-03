Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 316.80 320.00

UK POUND 368.30 372.00

AUD $ 190.00 195.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

29 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

21 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

29 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

16 minutes ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

16 minutes ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

16 minutes ago
 WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

16 minutes ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

16 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

14 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-e ..

DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

14 minutes ago
 Five including injured street criminals, drug pedd ..

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business