Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 316.80 320.00

UK POUND 368.30 372.00

AUD $ 190.00 195.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00