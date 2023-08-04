Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 August 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:49 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00
EURO 315.80 319.00
UK POUND 366.30 370.00
AUD $ 190.00 195.00
CAD $ 217.00 220.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00