Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 August 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 315.80 319.00

UK POUND 366.30 370.00

AUD $ 190.00 195.00

CAD $ 217.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

