Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00

UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00

EURO 317.80 321.00

UK POUND 368.30 372.00

AUD $ 195.00 200.00

CAD $ 219.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

