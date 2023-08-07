Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:40 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.00
UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00
EURO 317.80 321.00
UK POUND 368.30 372.00
AUD $ 195.00 200.00
CAD $ 219.00 222.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00