Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 August 2023
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.20 287.75
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 293.00 296.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.80 78.50
UAE DIRHAM 81.70 82.50
EURO 321.00 325.50
UK POUND 372.50 377.50
AUD $ 194.00 199.00
CAD $ 217.00 222.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00