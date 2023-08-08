Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.20 287.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 293.00 296.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.80 78.50

UAE DIRHAM 81.70 82.50

EURO 321.00 325.50

UK POUND 372.50 377.50

AUD $ 194.00 199.00

CAD $ 217.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00

