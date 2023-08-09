Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 August 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.95 288.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.50 78.

50

UAE DIRHAM 81.00 82.00

EURO 319.80 323.00

UK POUND 371.30 375.00

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 218.00 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

