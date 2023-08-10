Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 August 2023

Published August 10, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.25 287.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.80 78.80

UAE DIRHAM 81.50 82.50

EURO 321.00 324.20

UK POUND 372.00 375.70

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 220.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00

More Stories From Business