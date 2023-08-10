Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 August 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 05:29 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.25 287.55
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.80 78.80
UAE DIRHAM 81.50 82.50
EURO 321.00 324.20
UK POUND 372.00 375.70
AUD $ 198.00 201.00
CAD $ 220.00 223.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00