Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.25 287.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.80 78.80

UAE DIRHAM 81.50 82.50

EURO 321.00 324.20

UK POUND 372.00 375.70

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 220.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00