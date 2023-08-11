Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.50 296.
50
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 78.80
UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00
EURO 322.00 325.20
UK POUND 372.00 375.70
AUD $ 200.00 203.00
CAD $ 220.00 223.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00