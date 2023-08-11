Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.50 296.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 78.80

UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00

EURO 322.00 325.20

UK POUND 372.00 375.70

AUD $ 200.00 203.00

CAD $ 220.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00