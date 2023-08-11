Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 August 2023

Published August 11, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.50 296.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 78.80

UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00

EURO 322.00 325.20

UK POUND 372.00 375.70

AUD $ 200.00 203.00

CAD $ 220.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00

More Stories From Business