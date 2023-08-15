Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 August 2023

Published August 15, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.25 290.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.00 297.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.00 79.

80

UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00

EURO 323.70 327.00

UK POUND 376.20 380.00

AUD $ 200.00 203.00

CAD $ 221.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

