Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.25 290.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.00 297.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.00 79.

80

UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00

EURO 323.70 327.00

UK POUND 376.20 380.00

AUD $ 200.00 203.00

CAD $ 221.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00