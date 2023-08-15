Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 August 2023
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 08:20 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.25 290.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.00 297.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.00 79.
80
UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00
EURO 323.70 327.00
UK POUND 376.20 380.00
AUD $ 200.00 203.00
CAD $ 221.00 224.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00