Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 292.00 293.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 299.00 302.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.00 80.80

UAE DIRHAM 82.00 82.80

EURO 325.00 328.20

UK POUND 379.00 382.80

AUD $ 200.00 204.00

CAD $ 220.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00