Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 August 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 292.00 293.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 299.00 302.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.00 80.80

UAE DIRHAM 82.00 82.80

EURO 325.00 328.20

UK POUND 379.00 382.80

AUD $ 200.00 204.00

CAD $ 220.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

France commits 3 million to support UNICEF's healt ..

France commits 3 million to support UNICEF's health and immunization efforts in ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

5 minutes ago
 Qamar Ikram Hockey Club wins championship

Qamar Ikram Hockey Club wins championship

5 minutes ago
 China's service production expands 5.7 pct in July ..

China's service production expands 5.7 pct in July

5 minutes ago
 Looking forward to advancing trade, investment tie ..

Looking forward to advancing trade, investment ties with UAE: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad distric ..

Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad district

11 minutes ago
Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopel ..

Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopeless, but UAE’s help brought ..

14 minutes ago
 World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out ..

World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out next steps to reform internat ..

14 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Special Olym ..

14 minutes ago
 DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD ..

DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmo ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensationa ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensational sprint win in Burgos

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business