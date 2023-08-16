Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 August 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 05:52 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 292.00 293.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 299.00 302.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 80.00 80.80
UAE DIRHAM 82.00 82.80
EURO 325.00 328.20
UK POUND 379.00 382.80
AUD $ 200.00 204.00
CAD $ 220.00 224.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00