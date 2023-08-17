Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 August 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 294.00 294.

60

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 299.00 302.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.00 80.80

UAE DIRHAM 82.00 82.80

EURO 324.00 327.20

UK POUND 380.00 383.80

AUD $ 200.00 204.00

CAD $ 221.00 224.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

