Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 295.75 296.10

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 299.50 302.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.60 81.40

UAE DIRHAM 82.80 83.60

EURO 328.00 331.30

UK POUND 384.00 387.80

AUD $ 201.00 204.00

CAD $ 223.00 226.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00