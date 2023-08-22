Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 297.50 298.35

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 303.

00 306.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 81.20 82.00

UAE DIRHAM 83.40 84.20

EURO 333.00 336.30

UK POUND 392.00 396.00

AUD $ 201.00 204.00

CAD $ 226.00 229.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00