Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 August 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 299.00 299.

75

US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 303.50 306.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 82.30 83.00

UAE DIRHAM 84.70 85.50

EURO 336.00 340.00

UK POUND 395.00 399.00

AUD $ 199.00 204.00

CAD $ 227.00 232.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.50 45.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free tr ..

Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free treatment under Sehat Card

few seconds
 2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

2 seconds ago
 DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings ..

DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings: LCCI Spokesperson

3 seconds ago
 Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental ..

Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental sample

5 seconds ago
 Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandal ..

Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandalism of Churches

7 seconds ago
Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier even ..

Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier event management techniques

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby Wor ..

New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby World Cup warm-up

5 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf advances in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankin ..

Haris Rauf advances in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

10 minutes ago
 Dr. Asif Tufail reviews sports facilities in Sargo ..

Dr. Asif Tufail reviews sports facilities in Sargodha division

5 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler booked

Drug smuggler booked

5 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi volleyball match played

Jashan-e-Azadi volleyball match played

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business