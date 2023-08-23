Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 August 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:28 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMERCIAL BANK) 299.00 299.
75
US $ DOLLAR (Free Market) 303.50 306.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.30 83.00
UAE DIRHAM 84.70 85.50
EURO 336.00 340.00
UK POUND 395.00 399.00
AUD $ 199.00 204.00
CAD $ 227.00 232.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.50 45.50