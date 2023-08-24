Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of Foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of Foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 299.00 300.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 311.00 314.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 83.20 84.

00

UAE DIRHAM 86.00 86.80

EURO 338.00 342.00

UK POUND 396.50 401.00

AUD $ 201.00 206.00

CAD $ 230.00 235.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00

