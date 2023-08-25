Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 August 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 07:23 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 300.00 301.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 311.00 314.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 83.30 84.
10
UAE DIRHAM 85.30 86.20
EURO 336.60 340.00
UK POUND 394.00 398.00
AUD $ 201.00 204.00
CAD $ 230.00 233.00
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00