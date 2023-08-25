Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 300.00 301.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 311.00 314.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 83.30 84.

10

UAE DIRHAM 85.30 86.20

EURO 336.60 340.00

UK POUND 394.00 398.00

AUD $ 201.00 204.00

CAD $ 230.00 233.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00