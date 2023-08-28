Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 August 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 05:21 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 301.00 301.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 312.00 315.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 83.70 84.
50
UAE DIRHAM 86.20 87.00
EURO 339.60 343.00
UK POUND 396.00 400.00
AUD $ 202.00 206.00
CAD $ 232.00 235.00
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00