Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 301.00 301.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 312.00 315.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 83.70 84.

50

UAE DIRHAM 86.20 87.00

EURO 339.60 343.00

UK POUND 396.00 400.00

AUD $ 202.00 206.00

CAD $ 232.00 235.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00