Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 302.50 303.05

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 315.00 318.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 84.00 84.

80

UAE DIRHAM 87.20 88.00

EURO 341.50 345.50

UK POUND 398.50 402.50

AUD $ 203.00 208.00

CAD $ 231.00 236.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50

More Stories From Business