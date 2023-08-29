Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 05:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 302.50 303.05
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 315.00 318.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 84.00 84.
80
UAE DIRHAM 87.20 88.00
EURO 341.50 345.50
UK POUND 398.50 402.50
AUD $ 203.00 208.00
CAD $ 231.00 236.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50