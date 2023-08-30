Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 August 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 05:38 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 303.75 304.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 316.00 319.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 84.40 85.
30
UAE DIRHAM 87.60 88.50
EURO 344.00 347.40
UK POUND 401.00 405.40
AUD $ 205.00 208.00
CAD $ 233.00 237.00
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00