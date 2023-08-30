Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 303.75 304.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 316.00 319.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 84.40 85.

30

UAE DIRHAM 87.60 88.50

EURO 344.00 347.40

UK POUND 401.00 405.40

AUD $ 205.00 208.00

CAD $ 233.00 237.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00