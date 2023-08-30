Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 August 2023

Published August 30, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 303.75 304.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 316.00 319.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 84.40 85.

30

UAE DIRHAM 87.60 88.50

EURO 344.00 347.40

UK POUND 401.00 405.40

AUD $ 205.00 208.00

CAD $ 233.00 237.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

