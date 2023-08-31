Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 August 2023
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 05:54 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 305.00 305.90
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 319.00 322.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 85.10 85.
90
UAE DIRHAM 88.30 89.10
EURO 346.50 350.50
UK POUND 404.50 409.50
AUD $ 205.50 209.50
CAD $ 234.50 238.50
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50