Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 305.00 305.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 319.00 322.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 85.10 85.

90

UAE DIRHAM 88.30 89.10

EURO 346.50 350.50

UK POUND 404.50 409.50

AUD $ 205.50 209.50

CAD $ 234.50 238.50

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50