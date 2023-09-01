Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 August 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 305.20 305.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 323.00 326.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 85.50 86.

40

UAE DIRHAM 89.00 90.00

EURO 349.00 352.50

UK POUND 407.00 411.00

AUD $ 208.00 212.00

CAD $ 238.00 242.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

