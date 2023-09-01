Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 August 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 305.20 305.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 323.00 326.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 85.50 86.
40
UAE DIRHAM 89.00 90.00
EURO 349.00 352.50
UK POUND 407.00 411.00
AUD $ 208.00 212.00
CAD $ 238.00 242.00
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00