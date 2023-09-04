Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 September 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 05:31 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 305.50 306.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 326.00 329.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 87.10 88.
00
UAE DIRHAM 90.10 91.00
EURO 353.00 356.50
UK POUND 413.80 418.00
AUD $ 212.00 215.00
CAD $ 240.00 245.00
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00