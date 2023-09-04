Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 305.50 306.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 326.00 329.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 87.10 88.

00

UAE DIRHAM 90.10 91.00

EURO 353.00 356.50

UK POUND 413.80 418.00

AUD $ 212.00 215.00

CAD $ 240.00 245.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00