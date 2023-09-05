Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 September 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 306.00 307.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 319.00 322.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 83.00 84.
00
UAE DIRHAM 86.50 87.50
EURO 335.00 340.00
UK POUND 393.00 398.00
AUD $ 200.00 204.00
CAD $ 228.00 232.00
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 46.00