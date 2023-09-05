Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 306.00 307.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 319.00 322.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 83.00 84.

00

UAE DIRHAM 86.50 87.50

EURO 335.00 340.00

UK POUND 393.00 398.00

AUD $ 200.00 204.00

CAD $ 228.00 232.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 46.00