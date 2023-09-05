Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 September 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 306.00 307.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 319.00 322.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 83.00 84.

00

UAE DIRHAM 86.50 87.50

EURO 335.00 340.00

UK POUND 393.00 398.00

AUD $ 200.00 204.00

CAD $ 228.00 232.00

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 46.00

