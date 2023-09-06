Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 September 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 06:12 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 306.60 307.10
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 310.00 313.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 83.00 85.
00
UAE DIRHAM 85.00 87.00
EURO 330.00 335.00
UK POUND 390.00 395.00
AUD $ 197.00 202.00
CAD $ 225.00 230.00
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00