Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 September 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 306.60 307.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 310.00 313.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 83.00 85.

00

UAE DIRHAM 85.00 87.00

EURO 330.00 335.00

UK POUND 390.00 395.00

AUD $ 197.00 202.00

CAD $ 225.00 230.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

