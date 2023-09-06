Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 306.60 307.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 310.00 313.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 83.00 85.

00

UAE DIRHAM 85.00 87.00

EURO 330.00 335.00

UK POUND 390.00 395.00

AUD $ 197.00 202.00

CAD $ 225.00 230.00

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00