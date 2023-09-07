Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 September 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 06:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 305.00 306.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 303.00 307.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 81.20 82.
00
UAE DIRHAM 83.20 84.00
EURO 325.50 328.00
UK POUND 379.20 383.00
AUD $ 194.00 198.00
CAD $ 222.00 225.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.50 45.00